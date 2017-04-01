Errors doom Dolphins against Canes

The Marathon High baseball boys (7-6) hoped to turn their luck around Friday night after losing 14-4 to the county rival 4A Hurricanes of Coral Shores (9-0) Thursday at home.
“We just didn’t play well,” said Dolphins coach Luis Leal. “We had way too many defensive mistakes.”
Within the first three innings, the Hurricanes had six runs to the Dolphins’ none. What could have been outs for the Dolphins turned into runs for the Hurricanes after a few dropped balls. Three runs for the Canes in the third inning were due to errors by the Dolphins.
“As a team we had close to 10 errors. You can’t win many games making that many errors,” Leal said.
Dolphin Liukel Padilla had three hits while Mason Neller and Logan Neller each had four. Esteban Sainz had three hits.
Marathon got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth and added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Two more runs in the sixth were not enough as the game was shortened because of a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that the game end when there is a margin of 10 runs in the score.
Jackson McDonald, Sainz, Logan Neller and Lucas Ponzoa scored one run each.
The undefeated Hurricanes host the 4A Warriors of Westminster Christian Academy (10-4) Tuesday in Tavernier at 6 p.m.
The Dolphins hosted the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades (3-8) Friday night with results too late for press time. Today, they host the Lions of Sagemont High School (5-4) at 4 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
