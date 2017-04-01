Conchs in biggest game of year

The Key West High baseball team will play its most important game of the season tonight when the Conchs face Gulliver Prep at 7:30 at home at Rex Weech Field.
At stake could be the top seed in May’s District 16-5A tournament in Key West. There are three teams in the district. Gulliver is 3-0, Key West is 2-1 and Keys Gate is 0-3. If the Conchs, who have lost six consecutive games to Gulliver, defeat the Raiders, the teams will be tied for first place.
Because Gulliver won, 3-2, earlier in the season, Key West coach Ralph Henriquez said Thursday that he believes that if his team can win tonight by two runs, it will be the champion and get the top seed. But that’s not the case.
“I’m told there would be a coin flip,” he said.
If Gulliver would win the flip, it would get a first-round bye in the tourney and the Conchs would play Keys Gate. That would mean that the Raiders would be the home team on the scoreboard in the title game if it faced the Conchs.
Kyle Iarrobino will start on the mound tonight for the Conchs, who enter the game confident they can finally defeat Gulliver.
“We should have won the first game against them,” Henriquez said. “We’ve played some tough teams since then, and I believe our tough schedule has prepared us for this game.”
The Conchs are coming off a 9-2 home victory over Keys Gate Tuesday night. Michael Mayor had four hits, and he and Christian Luna each drove in three runs. Andrew Karch pitched a six-inning five hitter as the Conchs improved to 11-7 overall.
Softball
Key West High kept rolling Thursday night with a 6-5 home victory over Bayside of Palm Bay.
Senior Kendall Snow and freshman Chloe Hartle divided the pitching duties for the Conchs, who staved off a late Bayside rally and improved to 10-4. Jade Castillo had two of Key West’s four hits.
The Conchs host district leader Gulliver Prep at 5 p.m. today. Gulliver won the first meeting, 12-4, in Miami.
