Baseball Eagles score win; Cane lacrosse teams head to playoffs

Island Christian School’s Eagles scored the winning run in the final inning to claim their second victory of the spring baseball season.
Tyler Walker knocked in the deciding score as the Eagles edged visiting Doctor’s Charter School, 7-6, Tuesday in Islamorada. The Eagles (2-6) jumped out to 5-1 lead early but Doctor’s came back to force a tie headed into the seventh inning.
Island Christian diamond teams play a doubleheader of sorts today. The Eagle baseball team takes on visiting Foundation Christian at 2 p.m. at the ICS campus.
Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles softball team shifts from its regular home field at Founders Park (busy with Island Fest) to the Coral Shores High field to face Foundation’s girls, also at 2 p.m.
In other sports this week:
▪ Coral Shores’ lacrosse Lady Hurricanes open the District 32 Tournament as the top seed Tuesday.
The Canes (11-1) take on first-year team Gulliver Prep at 6 p.m. in the semifinal game in Key West. Winner advances to the Thursday championship to face either Key West High or Palmer Trinity.
On Tuesday, the Canes clamped down defensively to hold off Palmetto High in a 6-3 decision.
“The defense played a very strong game with Carolyn Barrow in goal and Emily Ruiz, Jessica Goodwin, Lorena Perez and Paige Joyce anchoring the defense,” coach Mark Hall said.
Emma Upchurch scored three goals for the Canes. Emily Thomson, Kyrie Foote and Mallory Hudson each tossed in a solo goal.
▪ The Coral Shores boys lacrosse team (7-5) takes on Westminster Christian (7-7) in a 6 p.m. Monday District 32 playoff game in Key West. The winner advances to the 7 p.m. Thursday championship game, likely to face the tournament-host Conchs (13-1) in Key West.
The Canes tuned up for the tournament by scheduling high-caliber squads. Last Friday, Coral Shores lost a 10-5 decision to Gulliver Prep (9-4), a non-district team.
Coral Shores scored first but trailed 7-3 at the break. “It was a close game,” said assistant coach Chris Carrow. “Gulliver never held more than a three- or four-goal lead until they scored with two minutes left.”
Cane captain Abran Mendoza scored three goals, and attacker Connor Rhyne scored one goal and made an assist. Dylan Scheu scored once, with Billy Butler and Andres Albarricin each logging an assist.
Goalie Christian Foote picked off 14 saves, while Ben Pope won most of his battles at face-off.
▪ Coral Shores’ baseball Canes (10-0) take on tough District 8-4A foe Westminster Christian (10-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Founders Park.
The Canes defeated Palmer Trinity, 6-3, on Tuesday to win the South Florida Baseball Conference regular-season pennant. Coral Shores defeated local rival Marathon High on Thursday.
▪ Marathon High and Archbishop Curley compete in a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday track and field meet at Coral Shores.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
