Two more wins for Lady Fins

The Marathon High Lady Fins (12-3) softball team added two more wins this week with games both home and away.
Tuesday in Miami, the girls beat the Class 3A Warriors of Greater Miami Academy 19-0 in three innings per a Florida High School Athletic Association rule. It requires the game end in three innings when there is a margin of 15 runs in the score.
Cecily Ozbun pitched the first inning, striking out three and walking one with no hits. Grace Kirwan pitched the last two innings with six strikeouts, one walk and no hits. From the plate, the team had a combined five inside-the-park home runs.
“We scored 12 runs the first inning, five runs the second and two in the third,” said Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman. “We pounded out 18 hits as a team, led by Cecily with four, Leta Ricart with three and Hannah Child, Becca Boucher and Baelee Pettry with two hits each.”
Wednesday at home, the Lady Fins hosted the 5A Knights of Keys Gate with the game ending in a 7-3 victory.
Kirwan started on the mound for the Lady Fins and pitched five innings, striking out 12, walking two and giving up seven hits. She left the mound in the top of the sixth with a 5-3 lead.
“Cecily came in and pitched well for the last two innings, striking out three and allowing one walk,” Freeman said.
The Knights took a one-run lead in the top of the first but the Lady Fins battled back and scored two in the bottom of the inning. One more run in the second inning and two more runs in the third gave the girls a 5-2 lead thanks to a home run from freshman Ricart.
The Knights had one more run in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 5-3. In the bottom of the sixth, Karli Roberts had an RBI single, scoring Rachel Philcox. Roberts scored on an RBI single by Pettry to give the Lady Fins a 7-3 win.
“This was a great team win for us,” Freeman said.
Friday night, the Lady Fins hosted the 3A Knights of Archbishop Curley High School for a district game with results too late for press time.
