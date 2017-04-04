Keys youth swimmers advance to championship meets

Several swimmers from the Florida Keys Swim Club advanced to swim in championship swim meets recently.
Islamorada swimmers Abbie Sargent, Corley Smith, Courtney Nelson, Zoe Marchetti and Zybo Marchetti all advanced in their respective age groups to advanced meets in the Florida Gold Coast Swimming region, which represents South Florida swimmers.
Zoe swam in Senior Sectionals, which is the first step towards national-level competition. She was racing against international athletes as well as Olympian swimmers. Abbie, Corley and Zoe swam recently in the 2017 FGC Swimming Junior Olympics, held in Coral Springs March 17-19, while Zybo and Courtney both competed in the FGC Senior Championships March 24-26, held in Pembroke Pines.
Because of her third place overall finish in the 50 Yard Breast-Stroke event at the Junior Olympics meet, Abbie Sargent was invited to represent FGC Swimming at the 2017 FL Swimming vs FGC All-Star Dual Meet April 1-2 in Fort Pierce. Swimmers from around the state came to compete in this "North vs South" event.
Abbie took home a third place overall medal in the 100 Yard Breast-Stroke. She also took medals in the 200 Yard Freestyle, 50 Yard Breast-Stroke and the 100 Yard Individual Medley.
