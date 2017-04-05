Raiders double up baseball Conchs

The Key West High baseball team still can’t figure out how to beat district rival Gulliver Prep.
In a game that had postseason ramifications, the Conchs lost to the Raiders, 6-3, Saturday night at Rex Weech Field.
Gulliver broke open a 1-1 game with three runs in the sixth inning before adding two more in the seventh.
Key West junior Kyle Iarrobino pitched five and a third innings, allowing five hits before eventually getting into trouble with walks. Reliever Danny Galvan allowed four runs in an inning of relief and Gevert Soza pitched two-thirds of an inning without allowing a run.
The Conchs had six hits, and once again their lack of power was evident. All of the hits were singles except for a double by Antonio Knowles. Michael Mayor, Kyle Snow and Will Anderson each had an RBI.
The Conchs have yet to hit a home run this season.
Key West, which lost to Gulliver for the seventh consecutive time, fell to 12-8 overall and 2-2 in District 16-5A.
Gulliver, 4-0, in the district, clinched the No. 1 seed in the district tourney, which will be in Key West in early May. The Raiders will play the winner of the Key West-Keys Gate game for the title.
Next up for the Conchs is a home game at 7:30 Friday night against Mater Academy.
