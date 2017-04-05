Lady Canes hit well but errors prove costly

Coral Shores High’s Lady Canes outhit visiting Keys Gate Charter at home Monday but defensive lapses derailed a chance for a softball win.
Keys Gate (10-5) jumped out early and held the Canes in a 12-7 decision.
“Offense kept us in the game,” Coral Shores head coach Lesa Bonee said, but eight Coral Shores errors made it a “rough night defensively.”
Coral Shores sophomore pitcher tried to help her own cause with three doubles in her 4-for-4 day at the plate. She scored three runs as the Canes dipped to 5-5. First baseman Hailey Pacyna went 3-for-3 and Rachel Medina scored three times with two hits.
Keys Gate had 11 hits at the Tavernier field.
Earlier this week, the Lady Canes won two games easily behind Langley’s two strong outings on the mound. Langley threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts to beat Valrico’s Foundation Christian, 17-0, in five innings Saturday at home.
Emma Lovell went 4-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases against Foundation. Atlantis Hoffsetter was 3-for-3 with a triple. Hailey Pacyna stole three bases in her 3-for-3 day, and Sam Howell tripled and singled.
Langley struck out seven Miami Christian hitters in a 13-1 victory earlier in the week.
Bonee was enthusiastic after a 9-8 loss to Immaculata-LaSalle in the final inning Friday.
“The last time, they beat us 15-0,” she said of her fast-improving squad. “We were winning going into the seventh, 9-8. A great game.”
Lovell stole five bases after going 3-for-5, with Rachel Medina making three steals on the paths. Langley struck out nine Royal Lions and lashed a deep double to left center.
The Lady Canes travel to Carrollton on Thursday before finishing the home season at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Island Christian School.
Eagles split two
Island Christian School’s baseball Eagles (3-7) split two games last weekend, each settled by one run.
Senior David Calderwood drilled an inside-the-park home run Saturday for the difference in a 4-3 decision over visiting Foundation Christian of Valrico. On Friday, ICS battled Colonial Christian but lost an 8-7 decision in the final inning.
The Eagles host Champagnat Catholic’s Lions (2-12) at 4 p.m. today, then take on a tough Miami Christian Victors team (15-4) at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Both games will be played at the ICS campus in Islamorada.
The Lady Eagle softball team plays longtime rival Princeton Christian at 4 p.m. today at Founders Park, then returns to Founder to face Miami Christian at 4 p.m. Friday.
Island Christian’s girls head over to play Coral Shores High at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Cane baseball
Coral Shores High’s baseball Hurricanes host Miami Country Day at 6 p.m. Friday, then take on Rockledge High from Brevard County at 7 p.m. Monday. Both games are at the Founders Park field. The Canes were 9-0 headed into Tuesday’s home game against Westminster Christian (10-3). Results were pending.
