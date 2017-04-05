Big win for Lady Conchs

It hadn’t happened in more than a decade, but it did Saturday afternoon: The Key West High softball team defeated state power Gulliver Prep.
The Conchs won 3-1 at their home Back Yard park, where they have lost only once this season. They now stand at 13-4.
“It was a very big victory even though it didn’t count as a district game,” said coach Jason Garcia.
If two District 16-5A teams play each other twice, only the first meeting counts in the standings, and that was a 12-4 Gulliver victory.
On Saturday, the Conchs outpitched and outfielded the Raiders, who made three errors. Senior Kendell Snow pitched the first five innings, allowing a run and five hits. Then, under Garcia’s “piggyback” system, freshman Chloe Hartle pitched a scoreless two innings.
“We expect to go deep in the playoffs, so we want to keep them both well-rested,” Garcia said.
The Conchs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, then added two more in the third on a double by senior Angela Niles.
“She hit either a rise ball or a change-up and drove it over the center fielder’s head,” Garcia said.
Niles’ double was one of seven Conch hits — Mackenzie Cohen, Ashley Grimanelis. Madison Garcia, Nelly Brandham, Raylyn Fatuaal and Jade Vaughn all singled.
Riverdale High will make its annual trip to Key West this weekend to face the Conchs at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
