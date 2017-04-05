Lady Fins host blowout softball game

The 3A Lady Fins of Marathon High School (13-1) didn’t back down Friday against softball district opponent Knights of Archbishop Curley High School, winning 17-1.
The game ended early due to a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that the game end after three innings when there is a margin of 15 runs in the score. That happened early for the Lady Fins with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and eight more in the second.
Cecily Ozbun pitched a three-inning no-hit game. She walked the first batter who came around to score for the Knights, taking a one-run lead going into the bottom of the first.
“That was all Curley would score as Cecily settled down and retired the next six batters to get the win,” said Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman.
From the plate, Ozbun walked three times and scored each time. Grace Kirwan led the way for the Lady Fins with two singles and a double. Baelee Pettry had a single and a double. Hannah Child, Becca Boucher and Rachel Philcox all had one hit each.
“We also earned 10 walks,” Freeman said.
Today, the Lady Fins play the 4A Panthers of Everglades Prep Academy in Miami. “We are gearing up for the final push of the regular season,” Freeman said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments