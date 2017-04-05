Conchs advance to boys lacrosse final; Canes halted

A late goal by Westminster Christian ended Coral Shores High’s boys lacrosse season in the District 32 semifinal round Monday.
Westminster pulled out the 7-6 win with a fourth-quarter goal to advance to the district championship against tournament host Key West High (15-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Key West made short work of Florida Christian (6-11) with Conch attacker Dean Wallen scoring five goals in a 14-2 semifinal.
Coral Shores finished the spring lacrosse season at 7-6, the Canes’ first winning record in four years.
“It was a tough one,” said Chris Carrow, assistant coach to head coach Dan Flynn, of the semifinal loss.
After falling behind 5-2 in the first half, the Hurricanes rallied to tie the match in the third quarter. Each side added a goal before Westminster’s Warriors (8-8) scored on a tough-to-handle shot that deflected off a Coral Shores defender with 3:46 remaining.
The Canes mounted one last attack, getting in position to try a bounce shot by the Warrior goalie. “Unfortunately the bounce shot went just over the top of the crossbar,” Carrow said.
Senior captain Abran Mendoza scored two goals and made an assist for Coral Shores. Maxx Dixon tossed two shots into the Westminster net.
Kyle Krause delivered two assists to go with his solo goal and Dylan Scheu scored one goal. Jack Machesic served two assists and Connor Rhyne had one.
“Goalie Christian Foote had a great second half, keeping the Canes in the game with 13 saves,” Carrow said. “Ben Pope was over 50 percent once from the face-off circle.”
Results from the District 32 girls lacrosse semifinals on Tuesday are pending. Coral Shores’ top-seeded Lady Canes (11-1) were expected to advance to the 5 p.m. Friday title game in Key West.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments