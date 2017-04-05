Back-to-back games end in losses for Marathon baseball boys

After what baseball coach Luis Leal called a surprising loss to the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades (5-8) Friday, the 3A Marathon High Dolphins (7-8) were looking for revenge Tuesday.
The score was tied 0-0 Friday night until the bottom of the third inning when the Dolphins got on the scoreboard with two runs. But in the top of the fourth, the Raiders scored twice, one of which was due to a dropped ball in the outfield.
“They got some lucky breaks,” Leal said. “A couple balls they hit, they fell where they needed to be.”
The Dolphins would fight back with one more in the fifth inning to make the score 3-2 but the sixth inning was where the action happened as the Raiders scored four more to the Dolphins’ three.
“We couldn’t get anything going,” Leal said.
Two more for the Raiders made the score an 8-6 loss for Marathon in the final inning.
“We are two evenly matched teams so we’re hoping we can split and come out with a win,” Leal said prior to another game against the Raiders (results too late for press time).
Saturday, the Lions of Sagemont High School (6-5) traveled to Marathon for an afternoon district game, leaving with an 18-3 win.
“It was awful. I wasn’t expecting that. Last time we played them we lost 2-0,” Leal said. “We just had a very bad day and couldn’t do anything correctly.”
Liukel Padilla had one hit and Mason Neller had two.
The Dolphins play the Hawks of Doctors Charter School in Miami Thursday at 5, returning home Friday for a district game against the 4A Falcons of Palmer Trinity School (9-5) at 4 p.m.
