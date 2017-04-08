Season over for Marathon High tennis teams

Tennis season is over for the Class 1A-16 Marathon High boys and girls following the district tournament Wednesday at Continental Park in Miami.
Each player went up against others within District 16 schools.
Boys coach Richard Lorenzo said most players were eliminated early with some competitive matches not going the way of the Dolphins. Clara Williams and River Fullhart fared best by winning their first-round matches before being eliminated in the next round.
Fullhart played a Slam Academy opponent, winning 8-2 and advancing to the semi-finals to play against Ransom Everglades, losing 0-8. Clara Williams played a Palmer Trinity School opponent in the first round and advanced to the second round against Riviera Prep School but lost.
“In terms of wins and losses, this was not good year,” Lorenzo said. “How the students experienced their seasons — that’s what it’s all about.”
Overall, sophomore Angel Alvear finished at No. 1 for the boys and said it was a great learning experience. He lost to an International Studies Charter School player. Seventh-grader Lillian Guo finished at No. 1 for the girls. Guo lost to a Slam Academy girl.
Fullhart and Williams finished at No. 2 for the teams.
“There has been a drastic amount of improvement this season, both in skill and effort. Marathon tennis is going to have a big jump in the coming years,” Fullhart said said.
Ben Ryder finished the season at No. 3 and played a Riviera Prep School opponent, losing in a tie-breaker. Junior Abby Franck finished the season in third place for the girls and played against Palmer Trinity School Wednesday.
Nick Rudolph played against International Studies Charter School, finishing the season in fourth place along with Sophia Sokolosky. Information about her opponent was unavailable. Ninth-grader Robbie Felts also played Slam Academy and finished in fifth place on the season along with Natalie Mendosa.
