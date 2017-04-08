Marathon track team preps for district meet

In a warmup for the Class 1A District 16 track and field meet April 20, Marathon High track teams competed against 16 other schools at the Last Gasp Invitational in Miami Wednesday. It was hosted by 4A John A. Ferguson High, the second largest high school in Florida.
“This was more of an experience to see how big these races are,” said Marathon High coach James Murphy. “It was almost like a rehearsal for districts.”
The boys finished seventh place overall while the girls finished 12th. Pole vaulting was the only event in which they didn’t compete.
Leading the way for Marathon High was Takara McKnight, finishing fifth out of 56 runners in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13:32 seconds.
In the long jump, Sydney Snow finished in seventh place out of 27 jumpers with a distance of 4.49 meters. Oriana Mendez threw the shot put 6.98 meters, finishing 12th out of 36 throwers.
For the boys, Roberto Garces ran the 100-meter dash in 11:53 seconds, finishing in 13th place among 67 runners. Aydan Child finished in third place among 19 runners in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes and 45 seconds.
Jordy Mejia threw the shot put 11.36 meters, finishing ninth among 47 throwers.
“We have roughly two weeks to prepare for districts and we are pleased at the level our kids have gotten to being our first season,” Murphy said.
The District 16 meet will be at Southridge Park in Miami.
“We will work from now until then to be prepared to compete and hopefully move a majority of our team on to the next round at regionals,” Murphy said.
The top four runners in the district advance to the regional meet, which will be at Westminster Christian School on April 28.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments