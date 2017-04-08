Dolphin boys win two on the road

Following a loss against the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades last week, the 3A Marathon High Dolphin boys (10-8) evened the score with an 18-6 win Tuesday on the Raiders’ home turf in Miami.
Darian Companioni was starting pitcher for the Dolphins and the first three innings were scoreless.
“In the fourth inning we gave up five runs including a grand slam. Stevie Sainz came in and got the three next batters, two by strikeout,” said Dolphins coach Luis Leal, adding Sainz gave up one run in the sixth inning.
The Dolphins scored two runs in the second inning on a two-run home run by Logan Neller following a Lucas Ponzoa walk. In the third inning, Jackson McDonald and Randy Culmer led off with a single and double. Back-to-back wild pitches allowed both to score.
In the fourth inning, three consecutive singles by Jordi Torna, Sainz and Liukel Padilla accounted for two runs and McDonald followed with a sacrifice fly ball, making the score 7-0 going into the bottom of the inning.
Six runs in the top of the fifth inning, including a three-run home run by Sainz, helped make the score 13-5. The Dolphins added five more runs in the seventh inning to the Raiders’ one for the final score.
Thursday night in Miami, the Dolphins played the Hawks of Doctors Charter School (2-10) and won 8-3.
Matt Kratzert pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing two runs on four hits. Kratzert pitched threw walks and six strikeouts.
The Hawks scored two runs in the third inning and one in the sixth. The Marathon boys scored two in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and three in the last inning.
The Dolphins returned home Friday for a district game against the 4A Falcons of Palmer Trinity School (10-5) with results too late for press time.
