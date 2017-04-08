Canes suffer first diamond loss, look to conference

Too many missing starters for Coral Shores High and too many Westminster Christian hitters cost the Hurricanes their first loss of the baseball season Tuesday.
In a home game at Founders Park in Islamorada, the Canes (9-1) fell decisively in a 15-2 win by Westminster (13-4), unbeaten in the state District 8-4A.
With player ranks thinned and a key South Florida Baseball Conference game looming Friday, the Coral Shores coaching staff went to a pitching-by-committee plan against Westminster’s formidable Warriors. The first three innings sent three Cane pitchers — Ty Harrelson, Sean Walters and Bryan Placencia — to the mound.
Westminster scored twice in the first inning and had two runners in scoring position at the third out. A two-run home run in the second gave the Warriors breathing room.
Coral Shores ended with eight hits and Westminster tagged 11 hits, many going to the wall.
Walks and four errors by a shuffled Coral Shores defense “made the difference in the game,” pitching coach Jorge Bosque said.
“Our main pitchers did not throw” against Westminster, Bosque said. “If we win Friday, we have sole control of first place in the conference.”
Coral Shores competes for titles in both the conference and the state district, with this spring’s focus on the conference crown. Results from the Friday home game against conference foe Miami Country Day were pending.
The Canes have five games remaining in the regular season, beginning with a 7 p.m. Monday game at Founders Park against Rockledge High of Brevard County. Coral Shores travels to Florida Christian on Thursday.
Meanwile, Island Christian School’s baseball Eagles travel to play Somerset Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Homestead’s Redd Park. Results from ICS games earlier this week were pending.
Softball
Island Christian School plays a 6 p.m. Tuesday game at Coral Shores against the Lady Canes. Coral Shores was 5-5 before a game earlier this week at Carrollton School (results pending). The Lady Eagles play Marathon High’s junior varsity at 4 p.m. Thursday at Founders Park.
