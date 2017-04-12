Baseball Canes go on road to get back on track

Coral Shores High’s baseball Hurricanes go on the road Thursday trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses.
The Canes (9-2) lost an 8-2 decision Friday to visiting Miami Country Day in a contest that could affect South Florida Baseball Conference standings.
Coral Shores will visiting Florida Christian for a state district game Thursday, then play at Immaculata-LaSalle on Monday. Results from a game earlier this week against Rockledge High were pending.
An April 20 home game against Palmer Trinity “will dictate whether we go into the conference tournament in first or second place,” Cane pitching coach Jorge Bosque said.
“We’ve had two games where errors cost us the win,” Bosque said.
Coral Shores scored both its runs against Country Day in the bottom of the first at Founders Park. Bryce Bynum started the rally with a double and scored on Jose Lima’s double. At-bats by Aiden Hawkins and Sean Walters brought Lima home, scoring on a Country Day error.
Lima pitched for the Canes, allowing eight hits. “Jose did well,” Bosque said. “It seemed every time we made an error — in the infield, outfield and behind the plate — it cost us runs. We really need to get rid of the errors.”
Softball
Coral Shores High’s Lady Canes rallied for six runs on seven hits in the top of the seventh inning Friday to overtake Carrollton School, 15-10, in softball.
“We won it with our offensive game,” Cane head coach Lesa Bonee said. “I was really pleased with how we came through in the end.”
“It was a great lesson for us,” Bonee said. “No matter what happens early in the game, you have to keep it close to give yourself a chance to win in the end. That’s exactly what we did.”
The Canes (6-5) trailed, 10-9, after six innings before outscoring Carrollton. Offensive statistics were being compiled.
Behind pitcher Anna Langley, the Canes shut down the home team with three straight outs in the bottom of the last inning. Langley struck out seven and gave up a dozen hits.
Coral Shores is scheduled to finish the regular season with a home game April 21 against Mater Academy.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments