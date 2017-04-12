15-3 Conchs prep to host Dolphins

Key West High softball coach Jason Garcia calls junior catcher/designated hitter Jade Vaughn a “situational hitter.”
Among other things, that means that she bunts well. Vaughn had four sacrifice bunts during last weekend’s sweep of Riverdale of Fort Myers at the Conchs’ Back Yard park.
And Vaughn found herself in a tense situation in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night when she came to the plate with teammate Madison Garcia on third base. Vaughn came through with a single to score Garcia and give the Conchs a thrilling 2-1 victory over a team that makes an annual trip to Key West.
Conch ace Kendell Snow pitched a two-hitter and struck out six.
Key West come back on Saturday afternoon and drubbed the Raiders, 15-2. The Conchs had only five hits — two by Snow — but were aided greatly by eight walks.
Freshman Chloe Hartle pitched five innings (the game was called after five because of the 10-run mercy rule) and struck out nine. The Conchs, who improved to 15-3, now prepare for an invasion by an equally hot Marathon team.
The teams will play at 5 p.m. Friday, and the ballpark’s little grandstands likely will be overflowing. The Dolphins always bring a big blue-clad boisterous crowd that adds to the rivalry’s contentious nature.
“Our pitching and fielding have been good, but not our hitting,” Jason Garcia said. “We intend to work on that this week.”
