Lady Canes buckle down for state lacrosse playoff

The visiting girls team that arrives in Tavernier for Thursday’s state lacrosse playoff game handed the host Coral Shores High’s Lady Canes their only loss of the season.
But that 17-6 loss to District 31 winner Ransom Everglades (11-2) now is dusty history almost two months old, Cane head coach Mark Hall said Monday.
“Ransom has an excellent team with amazing athletes who really know how to play lacrosse. They played a great game against us,” Hall said of Coral Shores’ second game of the spring campaign Feb. 18.
“That was very early in the season,” he continued. “We were just getting together. Now we’re much better organized and our defense has really improved. We’re sticking to what has been working.”
The Canes (13-1) won their second straight state District 32 championship last Thursday with an 11-8 decision over Palmer Trinity, adding another accolade to what has been Coral Shores’ most successful girls lacrosse season in a decade of competition.
“It’s been thrilling, a stellar year for our girls,” said Hall, who pioneered prep lacrosse in the Upper Keys. “We’ve never had 13 wins before. You never know what to expect coming into a season but these girls are pretty good, and they have really gelled.”
“We’re playing a pressure defense that forces the other team to pass, and are better in transition,” the coach said. “Our focus will be on possessions.”
Headed by a senior class of 12 players, the Lady Canes won their 100th game in team history with the district title victory. “We hit the century mark for the program,” Hall said.
Two graduating seniors, Emily Thomson and Mallory Hudson, have signed commitment papers to play lacrosse in college.
“Whatever happens Thursday, it’s been a very positive season,” Hall said. “We hope to see a great crowd out there cheering for the girls.”
The first-round state playoff game begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium. A $7 admission is required by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments