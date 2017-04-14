Marathon High baseball boys lose one, win two

The 3A Marathon High baseball boys (12-10) rebounded Thursday from a 15-0 loss Tuesday in Miami against the District 8 opponent Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School (12-2).
“We ran into a buzz saw,” said coach Luis Leal of Tuesday’s game, which ended early as the Bulldogs had 15 runs by the fourth inning to the Dolphins’ zero. “Jackson McDonald had the only hit for us, a double in the top of the fourth.”
From the mound, Matt Kratzert gave up six runs in the first inning and eight in the third. The Bulldogs had one more run in the bottom of the fourth.
Thursday in Miami, the Dolphin boys won a doubleheader against the Crusaders of Dade Christian School (7-7).
The first game was a 10-6 victory for the Marathon boys while the second was won 13-7.
Clay Daniels pitched the first game with nine strikeouts, two walks, four runs and three hits.
“He had issues with his breaking ball so he mixed it up with his four-seamer and two-seamer and just ran the ball in on everyone’s hands. His ability to locate made the difference for him,” Leal said.
Darian Companioni pitched game two with 10 strikeouts, four walks, seven earned runs and nine hits.
“Both starters were on it,” Leal said of Daniels and Companioni.
In the first game, Mason Neller led the way with five hits and four RBI. Stevie Sainz had three hits and three RBI while Liukel Padilla had two RBI. Jordi Torna had five hits and one RBI.
Highlights in game two included Neller’s four RBI along with Torna’s two.
Friday night, the Dolphin boys hosted the 4A Panthers of Everglades Prep Academy with results too late for press time.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments