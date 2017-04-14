Marathon High softball girls win two

For the second time in two weeks, the 3A softball Lady Fins of Marathon High School (14-3) beat the district opponent Knights of Archbishop Curley High School Tuesday in Miami.
The 18-0 shutout game ended early due to a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that the game end after four innings when there is a margin of 15 runs in the score. That happened early for the Lady Fins with eight runs in the top of the first inning and 10 more by the fourth.
Leading the way for the Lady Fins was Cecily Ozbun, who had three hits and six RBI, and Becca Boucher with three hits.
Ozbun pitched a complete game shutout. She allowed one hit, pitched five strikeouts and two walks.
“This was an unusual game because this was the last athletic event played at Archbishop Curley. They are shutting the school down after this school year, so it was a cool experience for us to be a part of,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. “All of our athletic teams at Marathon have had many battles over the years and it brought back a lot of memories playing there.”
Thursday, three Lady Fins seniors played their last regular season home game on Simcic Field and won 16-1 in three innings against the Warriors of Greater Miami Academy.
Rachel Philcox, Hannah Child and Amanda Ban have been a part of two district runner-up teams and played on the district championship team last year.
Sophomore Grace Kirwan took the mound and threw a no-hitter. She had eight strike outs, no walks, and one hit batter. Junior Karli Roberts led the way with two hits and four RBI.
Also contributing to the win was Leta Ricart with three hits and 2 RBI. Ozbun, Child, Kirwan, Vanessa Martinez, Philcox and Aliyah Headen each had one hit.
“One of our goals was to go undefeated in district play in the regular season and we accomplished that Thursday night,” Freeman said. “We finished 8-0 and are 15-3 on the season. We outscored our district opponents 139 to 2 this year.”
“We play Key West Friday night in Key West. We lost to them the first game of the season and we hope we can compete a little better than we did the last time. Then we finish the regular season with three away games next week, then host the district playoffs the following week.
The Lady Fins are undefeated 7-0 in District 8 play and went up against the Warriors of Greater Miami Academy, another district opponent, Friday at home with results too late for press time.
