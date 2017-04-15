Conchs fall to Gulliver in state playoffs

A stirring comeback fell short, and the Key West High boys lacrosse team lost to Gulliver Prep, 13-8, on Thursday night in a state playoff game at the Conchs' Back Yard field.
The 10-11 Conchs, who were one of 32 teams in the playoffs, finished 16-2 under third-year coach Jake Luce.
"We gave it a good fight and I'm proud of my boys," Luce said.
Key West got off to a hot start before a big crowd and took a 2-1 lead early in the first quarter.
"Then they poured it on and kept scoring and scoring," Luce said.
Gulliver led, 12-4, at the half.
"We got it back to 12-8 with seven minutes left in the third quarter, and the fans were going nuts," Luce said. "But we just ran out of time — too little, too late."
Senior Colin Lutz led the Conchs with four goals; junior Josh McAlearney overcame an injury to score twice, and juniors Zack Hill and Kolby Kelleher each had one.goal.
On Friday morning, Luce talked optimistically about the future.
"We're building a lacrosse resume in Florida," he said. "We were able to play 18 games this season. Two years ago, when we first started, we played nine. That's how much we've grown."
