Local Sports

April 17, 2017 9:54 AM

Rockledge shuts out baseball Conchs

By Dick Wagner

Keynoter Contributor

The Key West High baseball team’s late-season slide continued Wednesday afternoon when the Conchs lost to Rockledge, 3-0, in a rare day game at Rex Weech Field.

It was the third loss in a row for the Conchs, who have dropped four of their last five games. Rockledge, one of the strongest teams Key West has faced this season, improved to 13-5.

The Conchs were victims of a dominant pitching performance by Justin Lorenz, who allowed four hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter.

The Raiders took the lead in the second inning when Fox Birdwell hit a two-run double against Conch starter Andrew Karch. They scored their third run in the fourth on a bad-hop single by Price Jennings.

The Conchs wasted a double by Antonio Knowles in the second. Brandon Roney singled in the third, but Michael Mayor bounced into a double play.

Christian Luna opened the fourth with a double, but his inattentive base-running led to a double play that ended the inning.

Key West got its final base-runner in the seventh when Kyle Snow got a two-out hit, but Lorenz induced Knowles to pop out to end the game.

Comments

Videos

Keys Detention Center stages Easter egg hunt

Keys Detention Center stages Easter egg hunt 1:33

Keys Detention Center stages Easter egg hunt

Covering the Army's parachute team 1:30

Covering the Army's parachute team
Toddler catches first fish in Florida Keys 1:09

Toddler catches first fish in Florida Keys

View More Video

Sports Videos