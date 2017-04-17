Rockledge shuts out baseball Conchs

The Key West High baseball team’s late-season slide continued Wednesday afternoon when the Conchs lost to Rockledge, 3-0, in a rare day game at Rex Weech Field.
It was the third loss in a row for the Conchs, who have dropped four of their last five games. Rockledge, one of the strongest teams Key West has faced this season, improved to 13-5.
The Conchs were victims of a dominant pitching performance by Justin Lorenz, who allowed four hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter.
The Raiders took the lead in the second inning when Fox Birdwell hit a two-run double against Conch starter Andrew Karch. They scored their third run in the fourth on a bad-hop single by Price Jennings.
The Conchs wasted a double by Antonio Knowles in the second. Brandon Roney singled in the third, but Michael Mayor bounced into a double play.
Christian Luna opened the fourth with a double, but his inattentive base-running led to a double play that ended the inning.
Key West got its final base-runner in the seventh when Kyle Snow got a two-out hit, but Lorenz induced Knowles to pop out to end the game.
Comments