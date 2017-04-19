Baseball Canes seek to regain winning ways

Coral Shores High’s baseball Hurricanes try to get back on the winning side this week with two home games that finish the regular season.
The Hurricanes — winners of their first nine games, losers in the last five — take on Palmer Trinity at 6 p.m. Thursday at Islamorada’s Founders Park. Palmer competes against Coral Shores in both the South Florida Baseball Conference and state District 8-4A.
Somerset Academy, a District 8 foe, arrives for a 7 p.m. Friday game that finishes the regular season.
Coral Shores is coming off a 6-4 loss at Immaculata-LaSalle on Monday and a 16-6 loss to Florida Christian last Thursday.
The Canes trailed LaSalle, 5-1, after two innings but tried to rally behind relief pitcher Bryan Placencia, who threw a no-hitter through four innings with four strikeouts and one walk.
Defensive lapses cost the Canes, said pitching coach Jorge Bosque.
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 5-2 lead against Florida Christian but the host Patriots unleashed a nine-run inning in the bottom of the third. “We allowed a couple of hits with errors,” Bosque said.
Coral Shores scored again to avoid the 10-run rule but the game ended in the sixth inning. “They are a good ball club,” Bosque said.
A schedule for the conference tournament was not available at press time. The District 8 tournament is scheduled to begin May 1 at Florida Christian.
In other Upper Keys prep sports:
▪ The Lady Hurricanes softball team (7-5) finishes the regular season at 4 p.m. Friday in a home game against Mater Academy. Coral Shores travels to Westminster Christian for the District 8-4A Tournament beginning Tuesday.
▪ Coral Shores’ track-and-field teams travel to St. Brendan for today’s District 16-2A Meet. Key West High is among the 10 teams competing in District 16.
▪ Island Christian School plays two home baseball games at the Islamorada campus this week, against Princeton Christian on Thursday and Champagnat on Friday. Both games start at 4 p.m.
▪ Island Christian hosts the girls District 8-2A fast-pitch softball tournament beginning Monday at Founders Park in Islamorada. First-round pairings were pending at press time. The district championship is scheduled for April 27.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
