College lacrosse league names Lozano top defender

Four years after her record-setting lacrosse career at Coral Shores High, Julia Lozano helped lead her Stetson University women’s team to its fourth straight victory.
Two days later, the Atlantic Sun Conference picked Lozano as the 11-team league’s Defensive Player of the Week after the Hatters (4-8) rebounded from eight losses to win four consecutive games.
“Lozano led Stetson's defensive efforts [against Central Michigan and Detroit Mercy] with seven ground balls, six caused turnovers, and seven draws in the two games,” Stetson announced after the April 11 honor. “The senior recorded a career-high six ground balls against Detroit Mercy while also adding four caused turnovers. She also contributed offensively, scoring three goals in the two wins.”
After spending most of her first three seasons as a midfielder, Lozano shifted to defense this spring, playing in all 12 Stetson games with 10 starts. The Key Largo resident leads the team in caused turnovers with 16, and is second in ground balls with 21.
The Hatters (4-1 in conference) held third in the Atlantic Sun going into an April 13 game against Kennesaw State. Games against Furman, Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville University remain before the conference tournament starts May 4 in Jacksonville.
