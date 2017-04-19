Conchs fall below .500

Two more weekend home games, two more losses for the struggling Key West High baseball team.
After Saturday night’s 9-6 loss to Merritt Island at Rex Weech Field, the Conchs left the ballpark with their fifth consecutive defeat and sixth in seven game. They fell to 11-12, the first time they’ve been under .500 this season.
Key West scored all of its six runs in the sixth inning, a frame it entered down 8-0. The rally, predictably for a team without a home run all season, did not produce an extra base hit. Before that uprising, the Conchs had gone 22 innings without scoring.
The Conchs had four singles in the inning, one each by Christian Luna, Will Anderson, Antonio Knowles and Will Antompietri.
Credited with runs batted in were Luna, Knowles, Antompietri, Dane Black, Kyle Snow and Brendan Roney.
Coach Ralph Henriquez used five pitchers against the 15-6 Mustangs, none of whom went more than two innings. Knowles allowed five runs in his two innings on the mound.
The defeat came a night after the Conchs lost, 2-0, to the Mustangs.
Kyle Iarrobino pitched six strong innings, allowing one earned run, but Merritt Island’s Mason Denaburg was a little better. He allowed two hits, one by Dane Black and one by Knowles. The Mustangs score their runs in the second and sixth innings,
The Conchs will host Hallandale at 8 Friday night and 2 Saturday afternoon.
