Dolphin baseball gets easy win

For the fourth time this season, the 3A Marathon High baseball boys (13-10) defeated the independent Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy Friday.
The 13-3 victory at Marathon High happened in five innings due to a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that the game end when there is a margin of 10 runs in the score.
Marathon High had only two hits, a double by Mason Neller and a single from Liukel Padilla.
“Their pitchers walked us 16 times so we had a bunch of runs,” said Marathon coach Luis Leal.
Matt Kratzert pitched a complete game for the Dolphins with nine strikeouts, one walk and three unearned runs.
“We should win,” Leal said prior to a Tuesday game in Miramar against the Warriors of Somerset Academy Central Miramar. Results were too late for press time.
Thursday, the Dolphin boys play the independent Hawks of Doctors Charter School in Miami, returning home Friday for a district game against District 8 opponent Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School (13-3) at 1 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments