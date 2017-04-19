Rival matchup ends in loss for Lady Fins

If competition against the county rival Key West Conchs is any indication, the Marathon High softball girls (15-4) have improved by leaps and bounds this season.
Even though the Class 3A Lady Fins’ eight-inning game Friday against 5A Key West (15-3-1) was a 6-5 loss, coach Kevin Freeman said it was probably the team’s best game of the year.
The Conchs took a 1-0 lead going into the second inning when Leta Ricart hit a double and tied up the score. In the bottom of the third, the Conchs scored again making it 2-1. The score would stay that way until the top of the sixth inning when the Lady Fins tied it 2-2.
“In the top of the seventh, we were able to get three runs on the board by timely bunting and aggressive base running. Unfortunately, we gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh and they tied it up at 5-5,” Freeman said.
The Conchs scored in the bottom of the eighth inning on a walk-off single for the win.
Cecily Ozbun and Grace Kirwan pitched on and off Friday and Freeman said they girls had a game plan going in to switch the pitchers up numerous times. “We felt like it had worked and put us in a position to win,” he said.
Over the team’s first season matchup against Key West, which was a 17-4 loss with numerous errors, Freeman said the improvement was obvious.
“We didn’t commit a single error and made play after play in the infield,” he said, adding Hannah Child had five put-outs at third base and Rachel Philcox kept the team in contention when she threw a runner out at home from center field.
He said Baelee Pettry made a couple of great plays on second base, as well. Both Pettry and Ricart had two hits each.
“It was a shame we had to lose that game. We thought we played well enough to win,” Freeman said. “We are so proud of the way our girls played against a really good Key West team. We feel this game will give us more confidence going into the last week of the regular season and into the district playoffs.”
Tuesday, the Lady Fins played the Panthers of Somerset Academy South Homestead with results too late for press time.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
