Conch softball team aims for home playoff game

Striving for a home game in the state playoffs, the Key West High softball team will take a first step toward that goal when it plays Keys Gate at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the District 16-5A tournament at Gulliver Prep in Miami.
Defeating Keys Gate would get the Conchs into the state playoffs but would not ensure them a home game in the regional quarterfinals. For that to happen, they would have to defeat Gulliver in the tournament's title game Wednesday afternoon. In the regular season, Key West lost at Gulliver, 12-4, but beat the Raiders at home, 3-1.
Under first-year coach Jason Garcia, the Conchs are 15-3-1 and ranked 19th in Florida by MaxPreps, a website that tracks high school sports. Gulliver is 15-4, but ranked 34th in the state. In its only regular-season game with Keys Gate, Key West won, 11-0.
The Conchs go into the tourney with six batters hitting above .300 — Madison Garcia (.394), Angela Niles (.375), Ashley Grimanelis (.365), Mackenzie Cohen (.333), Lauren Klitenick (.314) and Jade Vaughn (.312).
Grimanelis has hit four home runs and she, Klitenick and Cohen have combined for 64 RBI.
The pitching staff is headed by senior Kendall Snow and freshman Chloe Hartle. Snow is 10-3 with a 2.40 ERA and Hartle is 5--0 with a 4.05 ERA.
Comments