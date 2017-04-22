Another win for baseball Dolphins

A win at home against the independent Hawks of Doctors Charter School at home brought the Class 3A Marathon High baseball record to 15-10 Thursday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Dolphin boys had one run in the second inning after Stevie Sainz hit a triple and scored on a single by Jordi Torna.
“In the third inning we got into a little bit of trouble,” said Luis Gonzalez, associate head coach. “Doctors Charter batted around. They scored four runs and went up 4-1.”
The Hawks scored an addition run in the fourth inning, after which Marathon came back with a vengeance and scored five runs to make the score 6-5. “Five walks helped us score five runs,” Gonzalez said.
Gaby Gonzalez led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single, then Sainz had his second hit of the game and a sacrifice fly ball by Mason Neller allowed the boys another run to make the score 7-5.
“Nothing happened for the Hawks in the seventh inning,” Luis Gonzalez said.
Darian Companioni pitched the first three innings and threw four strikeouts, four hits and four earned runs. Sainz pitched the rest of the game and threw nine strikeouts, walked two and didn’t allow any runs.
“He did an outstanding job,” Gonzalez said.
Torna had two at-bats with one run and an RBI while Sainz had three hits and one run. Neller had two RBI and Jackson McDonald had one RBI. Gaby Gonzalez scored two runs and Colmer had three hits.
Tuesday in Homestead, the boys beat Somerset Academy South Homestead 11-6.
Friday at home, the Marathon boys played a district game against the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School (13-3) with results too late for press time.
The South Florida Baseball Conference playoffs start Monday with the Dolphins going up against the Raiders of Ransom Everglades at Miami Country Day School at 4 p.m. The Hurricanes of Coral Shores play the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School School in the playoffs Tuesday.
“The winner of that game will play us Tuesday if we win Monday,” said Marathon coach Luis Leal.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
