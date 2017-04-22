Coral Shores heads into baseball postseason

With the regular baseball season now history, Coral Shores High’s Hurricanes gear up for tournament play that begins Tuesday in Miami.
The Canes (9-6) suffered a 5-4 loss to visiting Palmer Trinity at home Thursday. That narrow decision cost them the South Florida Baseball Conference regular-season pennant but earned the Canes a first-round pass into Tuesday’s semifinal round, being played at Miami Country Day.
The winners of Tuesday’s games move on to the Thursday championship. Results from the regular-season finale, at home against Somerset Academy, were pending.
Coral Shores also will play in the state District 8-4A Tournament, opening May 1 at Florida Christian. The district pairings have not been finalized.
On Thursday, Palmer broke on top with a three-run third inning, fueled by four singles, two errors and a walk.
The Hurricanes answered in the bottom of the stanza. Catcher Mike Signorelli and outfielder Levi Houston opened with singles, and designated hitter Jake Curry followed with an RBI single. Bryce Bynum and Ty Harrelson followed with run-scoring fielder’s choices.
Each added a run in the fifth inning, but the Falcons scored again in the sixth. The Canes did not add another run.
Coral Shores starter Jose Lima pitched well, recording two strikeouts in each of the first four innings, but was undone by the Falcons’ timely hits and some Cane defensive lapses.
Spring football
Coral Shores’ spring football workouts begin Monday.
Head coach Alphonso Bryant returns, along with longtime coordinators Herbert James and Jack Niedbalski. Teams are allowed 20 workout sessions leading up to a spring jamboree game.
Softball
Coral Shores heads to the state District 8-4A fast-pitch softball tournament opening Tuesday at Westminster Christian. Finalists reach the title game scheduled for Thursday.
Coach Lesa Bonee’s Canes were 7-5 headed into the regular-season finale at home Friday.
Island Christian School hosts the state District 8-2A Tournament, slated to open Monday at the Lady Eagles’ home field at Founders Park in Islamorada. First-round pairings were not available.
