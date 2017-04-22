Shutout win for softball Lady Fins

A quick win for the Class 3A Marathon High softball girls Tuesday against Somerset South Homestead boosted the team’s record to 16-4.
The Marathon girls are undefeated in District 8 play, 8-0, and beat the non-district opponent Panthers 15-0 in three innings per a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that the game end when there is a margin of 15 runs in the score.
From the mound, eighth-grader Cecily Ozbun pitched all three innings and threw her fourth no-hitter of the season. Ozbun tossed six strikeouts and two walks.
“We scored four runs in the top of the first inning, four more in the second and seven more in the third,” said Marathon High coach Kevin Freeman.
Ozbun led the way with three hits, two singles and a triple, with one RBI. Grace Kirwan had two hits with two RBI and three stolen bases. Karli Roberts also had two hits with two RBI. Hannah Child, Rachel Philcox and Aliyah Headen chipped in with one hit each.
The team’s last regular-season game was Friday night against the 4A Titans of SLAM Academy in Miami with results too late for press time.
Marathon High is hosting the District 8 semifinals starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Lady Fins will play the Bulldogs of Archbishop Carroll while the other semifinal game will be played between David Posnack Hebrew Day School and Archbishop Curley-Notre Dame High. The district championship game will be held at Marathon High on Friday.
