Conchs, Canes tracksters head to regional

Key West High's Owen Allen and Nicole Matysik each won two events at Wednesday's District 16-2A track meet at Belen Jesuit's de la Cruz Stadium in Miami and will lead a sizable contingent of Conch athletes into next week's regional meet.
Allen was first in the boys 1600-meter (mile) run in 4 minutes, 29 seconds. He also won the 3200-meter run in 10:02.
Matysik won the same two events on the girls side in times of 4:55 and 11:25. Her time in the two mile was eight seconds better than the 11:33 recorded by her longtime cross-country rival, Natalie Varela of Gulliver Prep. Matysik also took third in the 800-meter run.
The Key West boys were first overall in the meet, and the girls were second.
Robert Pedroza was second in the 1600 and Jason Block was second in the 3200, both nipping at Davis' heels. Pedroza was second in the 800 and Louis Peterley was third in the same event.
An athlete had to finish in the top four to advance from the district meet to the regional, at 10 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale.
Key West’s Ethan Hunt was third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9 feet, 11 inches. Eric Hall was third and Jalen Matthews was fourth, respectively, in the high jump. Matthews was also fourth in the 300 hurdles.
On the girls side, Joanne Lewis finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.93 seconds) and Lisa Hofstetter was second in the long jump (16-10). Telia Llama was third in the high jump.
Key West’s girls 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 teams also qualified for the regional advance. Those runners include Megan Mayer, Talisa Llama, Anissia Thomson and Veronica Noel.
Canes send four
Lily Costa of Coral Shores High in Tavernier scored the highest for the Hurricanes, clearing the girls pole vault at 9-6 for second place at the District 16-2A meet. She is the only Coral Shores girl to advance.
Three Hurricane boys claimed fourth-place spots to move on. Dustin Chamberlain threw the discus 117 feet, 3 inches while Noah Hane logged a triple jump of 38-4. Tyler Vandergriff legged his way to fourth in the 1600 with a 4:54 clocking.
