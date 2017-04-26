Marathon battles in conference and as district tourney looms

Marathon High associate baseball head coach Luis Gonzalez said the Dolphin boys (15-10) had an “electrifying attitude” Monday during the South Florida Baseball Conference playoffs in Miami.
The boys secured a spot in the final game Tuesday after a 5-4 win against the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades Monday.
The tournament, separate from Florida High School Athletic Association play, was hosted by Miami Country Day School. The Dolphin boys played the 4A Falcons of Palmer Trinity School Tuesday night with results too late for press time.
Clay Daniels was starting pitcher for the Dolphins Monday and pitched four and two-thirds innings. Stevie Sainz pitched the rest of the game.
“It was great to see the kids battle,” Gonzalez said. “From the start of the game there was a lot of energy and they never gave up and were able to come out with a win.”
Marathon was ahead until the seventh inning when the game was tied 4-4. In the bottom of the inning, Sainz hit a single and the ball was overthrown so he advanced to second. A hit by Jordi Torna allowed both to advance with Torna on second and Sainz on third with no outs.
“Jackson McDonald hit a fly ball to shallow center field and Stevie slid under the tag for us to come out with a win 5-4,” Gonzalez said.
Tonight is senior night for the Dolphin boys at Marathon High against the 2A Eagles of Island Christian School. It is Marathon’s final regular season game and starts at 4 p.m.
FHSAA District 8 playoffs start Tuesday at Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High in Miami. The Dolphins play the Lions of Sagemont High at noon.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
