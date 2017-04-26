Fins coach: We have to take care of business

The Marathon High softball Lady Fins (17-4) finished the regular season on a high note Friday, winning 12-2 against SLAM Academy in Miami and finishing at No. 4 statewide for Class 3A, according to Maxpreps.com.
Grace Kirwan pitched a complete game and earned the win, said coach Kevin Freeman. Kirwan gave up three hits while striking out nine. It was her sixth win of the season.
Senior Hannah Child led the way for the Lady Fins from the plate going four for four with two singles, a double and a triple with three RBI. Kirwan, Leta Ricart and Rachel Philcox all had two hits each.
Freeman said he told the girls their record was 0-0 before Tuesday’s District 8 semifinal game at Marathon High, the host school for the tournament. Tuesday, the girls went up against the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High with results too late for press time.
“Everything we have done so far leads up to this moment. We have to take care of business or the 17-4 record doesn’t mean anything,” Freeman said prior to the game.
The other semifinal game was played between David Posnack Hebrew Day School and Archbishop Curley-Notre Dame High. The district championship game will be at Marathon High on Friday.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments