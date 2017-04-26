Canes score win No. 10, move on to baseball playoffs

Coral Shores High got back on the winning side Friday before heading to Tuesday’s semifinal round of the South Florida Baseball Conference tournament.
The Canes (10-6) traveled to Miami Country Day (11-11) to face the host Spartans. Results were pending. Winner of the semifinal plays the title game Thursday at the Country Day host site.
Junior pitcher Ty Harrelson threw a four-hitter through six and two-thirds innings Friday to beat Somerset Academy in a 5-2 decision.
Coach Joe Joyce’s squad won their first nine games of spring season but then lost six straight before defeating Somerset. “The biggest difference is that we played good defense” against Somerset, said pitching coach Jorge Bosque.
Senior Jose Lima singled and doubled for the Hurricanes, and scored two runs.
Coral Shores scored twice in the opening inning, and added solo scores in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Designated hitter Jake Curry, Levi Houston and Dylan Walters all scored for the Canes.
First-round pairings for the state District 8-4A Tournament, beginning Monday at Florida Christian, were not available.
Softball
The Lady Hurricane softball team under head coach Lesa Bonee closed its season Friday with a 10-0 win over Miami Christian. That gives the Canes a 9-5 record for 2017, a far cry from recent rebuilding seasons.
“I’m very pleased with the team’s overall improvement this season, especially with the offensive game. We got better every day,” said Bonee, in her first year at Coral Shores after a long career at Nova Southeastern University.
She said the Canes this year adopted a motto of “CANI” for Constant and Never Ending Improvement.
“We are excited to build on the success of [this] team for the future of Canes softball,” Bonee said. Only one senior graduates from the roster.
Against Miami Christian, sophomore pitcher threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts, four caught looking. She issued just two walks.
Atlantis Hoeffsetter sparked the Cane offense with a home run and two RBI in her 2-for-2 day. Rachel Medina drew two walks, stole four bases and brought a run home. Dallas Christmas added a hit in her two trips.
Island Christian School hosts the District 8-2A Tournament at Founders Park this week. The Eagles opened the tournament Tuesday against Miami Christian (results pending). The winner advances to the 5:30 p.m. Thursday pennant game against the winner of Westwood Christian-Princeton Christian semifinal.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
