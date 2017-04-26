Football spring drills open for Keys teams

Football coaches at Coral Shores High wasted no time going to work at Monday’s first day of spring practice.
Three dozen players clad in helmets and workout clothes turned out Monday when coaches used the limited-contact day to drill the Hurricanes on a few new offensive wrinkles being considered.
“It’s about what we expect for the start of spring practice,” returning head coach Alphonso Bryant said of the first-day roster. “We’ve got some more guys coming.”
A few of those are still playing baseball. “It’s good to know where they are,” the coach smiled.
A primary task for the spring is looking at Canes who can help replace the 13 seniors leaving from last fall’s 6-4 season that ended with a loss in the Southeastern Football Conference semifinal round. Last season’s winning record gave Coral Shores solid footing for the new fall campaign, Bryant said.
Coral Shores finishes the spring season May 18 with a trip to Ransom Everglades for two jamboree games against Florida Christian and the host Raiders.
With most Island Christian School male athletes still playing baseball, the Eagles will not hold a spring season, athletic director Kaitlyn Loy said.
Key West and Marathon high schools are also in spring drills.
