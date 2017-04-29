Canes edged in conference, move on to district

Two days after one of Coral Shores High’s best offensive performances this spring, the Hurricanes fell to Palmer Trinity in a 3-1 decision at Thursday’s South Florida Baseball Conference pennant game.
The Canes (11-7) brought home the runner-up spot in the six-team circuit. Coral Shores split two regular-season games against Palmer’s Falcons (13-6).
Coral Shores heads into Monday’s first round of the state District 8-4A Tournament as the No. 4, taking on Somerset-Silver Palms Academy at host site Florida Christian. The Hurricanes took a 5-2 decision over Somerset on April 21.
The winner of Monday’s game advances to face Westminster Christian (17-5), the top team in the seven-team district, Thursday at the Florida Christian field in Miami.
Last Tuesday, the Hurricane lineup scored a dozen runs over the first two innings to beat Miami Country Day in the first round of the South Florida Baseball Conference conference tournament, 16-6. The Cane lineup feasted on Spartan pitching for 21 hits in the game, called in the sixth inning. No Canes struck out. “Outstanding hitting by the whole team,” summarized assistant coach Jorge Bosque.
Coral Shores unleashed an eight-run barrage against the Spartans in the first inning, and was ahead 12-2 after the second inning.
Third baseman Aiden Hawkins had three extra-base hits, a home run and two doubles, in his 5-for-5 game. Outfielder Levi Houston drove in five runs with two hits and a perfectly laid bunt.
Ty Harrelson tripled and singled. Camren Carter and Jake Curry each doubled and singled. Sean Walters, Mike Signorelli and Bryce Bynum added key hits.
Veteran pitcher Jose Lima got the decision, throwing three innings. He was pulled early to be available for Thursday’s title contest. Jason Filpes, newly promoted from the junior varsity, pitched two solid innings in relief. Bynum tossed an inning.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments