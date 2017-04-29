29-25 — no, not a football score. It’s prep softball playoff

Things looked good for Island Christian School’s Lady Eagles, who held a 12-run lead in the fourth inning of a state District 8-2A fast-pitch playoff semifinal Tuesday.
But one out away from what would have been a 10-run mercy rule win with the softball Eagles up, 16-4, the tide shifted decisively in Miami Christian’s favor.
Miami’s Victors cut the margin below 10 runs and went on to the victory, 29-25, in a four-hour contest at Founders Park in Islamorada. The district title was decided by Thursday’s game between Colonial Christian and Miami Christian.
“We gave it everything we had,” ICS head coach Kaitlynn Loy said after the Eagles closed their 2017 campaign. “Everyone was stepping up and putting their entire heart into it.”
The Lady Eagles (5-9) improved offensively and defensively over the spring season but pitching remained a weak spot. Eagle veterans who never expected to find themselves on the mound were drafted for the unfamiliar role.
Gwyn VanMunster held the Victors in check for nearly four innings Tuesday before running out of steam. “All season we were working to put something together on the mound.” Loy said. “We had girls playing positions they had never even thought of.”
VanMunster tripled in her 6-for-6 day at the plate and scored four runs. Jade Basilius, who moved to catcher from shortstop, delivered three hits and four runs scored. Alyssa Bell went 4-for-5 with six runs. Emma Brower cracked out two hits and scored twice.
“I’m proud of these girls,” Loy said of her squad. “They are great people, both on and off the field. I loved working with them each day.”
