Marathon football team practicing early

Marathon High football players, like others in the Florida Keys, are showing up early to practice — four months early.
Coach Paul Davis said Tuesday’s practice had the largest turnout he’s ever seen including 47 boys and a returning girl.
Some of those boys are baseball players and there are a few on the track team, which traveled to Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay for the Region 4 meet Friday.
“So we practiced four days this week and next week we’ll practice Monday through Friday,” Davis said, adding the team will have 19 practices before summer along with a May 24 jamboree home game against the county rival Key West Conchs at 6 p.m.
“Then we’re done until the summertime when we’ll do workouts until August,” he said.
Twelve seniors are leaving from last year’s 4-7 season that ended with a 56-20 loss to Glades Day in November. The team normally has anywhere from 22 to 28 players, Davis said, and this year there are more younger students joining.
“We can’t wait to see these guys actually play,” Davis said.
The Dolphins play in the five-team Southeastern Football Conference, which is separate from the Florida High School Athletic Association. Decades-long rival Coral Shores also plays in the conference while the Conchs of Key West play in the Gold Coast Conference, also not affiliated with the FHSAA.
