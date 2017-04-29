4 Keys track athletes in 2A state meet

By Three Key West High distance runners and a Coral Shores High pole vaulter will compete in next Saturday’s 2A state track meet at the IMG Academy Stadium in Bradenton.
They qualified for the state finals at Thursday’s regional meet at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale.
The Conchs’ Nicole Matysik won the 3200-meter (two mile) run in 10 minutes 53 seconds — four seconds ahead of Gulliver Prep’s Natalie Valera. She also qualified in the 1,600-meter (mile) run by finishing fourth in 4:56, two seconds behind winner Tsion Yared of Pine Crest.
Key West’s Owen Allen advanced in the two-mile run, finishing fourth in a school-record 9:38, 15 seconds behind winner Caleb Pottorff of Lincoln Park Academy.
Conch freshman Robert Pedroza qualified by finishing fourth in the mile in a school-record 4:25. Allen’s 4:29 had been the record
Coral Shores’ Lily Costa moved on in the pole vault, placing fourth with an effort of 10 feet, 6 inches. That event was won by Taylor Logue of Pine Crest, who cleared 11 feet.
