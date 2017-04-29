Dolphin boys win with stolen base

No one was paying much attention when Randy Culmer made a break for home and sealed the win, 4-3, for the Marathon High baseball boys (16-10) Wednesday at home against the Eagles of Island Christian School.
Until Culmer’s surprise sprint home, the game was tied 3-3 and looking as if it would go into a ninth inning.
“To make that work, you have to strategize the timing of the catcher to the pitcher and talk about it and do it,” said Marathon High associate coach Luis Gonzalez. “It’s a no-hesitation type play.”
The first run of the game came for the Dolphins in the first inning. Jordi Torna walked, then stole second base and came around to score on a hit by Jackson McDonald.
The Eagles tied the game in the second inning, then scored two more runs in the top of the sixth.
Torna hit a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to tie the game. It carried over into the eighth and ended with Culmer’s stolen base after he was intentionally walked, followed by McDonald and Gaby Gonzalez, who were also walked. It was after Liukel Padilla’s at-bat that Culmer took the chance.
“It caught everyone by surprise, even the umpire,” Luis Gonzalez said.
Wednesday was also senior night for Clay Daniels, Zac Rubrecht, Torna and Gaby Gonzalez, who are graduating.
It was the last home game for the Dolphins and the team travels to Miami for a Florida High School Athletic Association District 8 semifinal game Tuesday at noon against the Lions of Sagemont School. Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High is hosting the tournament.
Tuesday during the final South Florida Baseball Conference tournament in Miami, the Dolphins lost to the Palmer Trinity School Falcons, 3-2. The boys had secured a spot in the final game after a 5-4 win against the 4A Raiders of Ransom Everglades Monday.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments