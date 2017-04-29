Two shutouts make Lady Fins district champs

Hit after hit, run after run, it was as if the Marathon High softball girls (19-4) knew they’d be Class 3A-District 8 champions Wednesday.
“The win gave us our second district championship in a row and puts us in the state playoffs,” said Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman.
As host of the district tournament, the Lady Fins beat the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carrol High, 19-0, in three innings per a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that the game end early when there’s a margin of 15 runs in the score.
Cecily Ozbun pitched a no-hitter, struck out six and walked three. From the plate, Leta Ricart led the way with three hits to include two doubles and two RBI. Grace Kirwan, Becca Boucher, Karli Roberts and Baelee Pettry each had two hits.
Nine runs in the first inning and 10 in the second helped secure the Lady Fins’ second game Wednesday against the Knights of Archbishop Curley High, which they beat 15-0 in four innings.
Wednesday, Marathon scored four in the first inning, six in the second, one in the third and four more in the fourth. From the mound, Kirwan pitched a no-hitter for the Lady Fins and struck out five.
Offensively, she went four for four with four singles and three RBI. Also helping from the plate were Ozbun, who led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run in the team’s first at-bat, and Boucher and Ricart with two hits each.
Marathon will host the Region 4 semifinal game Thursday at 7 p.m. with the opponent to be announced.
“We are so proud of these girls for accomplishing their goal. After losing a lot of experience from last year’s team, including two first team, all state members, not much was expected of us,” Freeman said.
The girls started the season with an 0-2 record after losing to the county rival Key West Conchs and Oxbridge Academy.
“It wasn’t the best start but they put it behind them, worked hard, became a better team, started hitting the ball and played well defensively,” Freeman said. “We know our job is not done and we will continue to work hard and start to prepare for the next game. It’s do or die now and the girls are ready for the challenge.”
