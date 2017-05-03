Key Wester wins hometown 5K

Sixteen-year-old Jason Block of Key West won a Saturday 5K to benefit a Key West church.
He finished the seventh annual Mariners March 5K 18 minutes, 23 seconds. The overall female winner, Hana Tomita, 37, of Key West ran the 3.1 miles in Key West in 23:43. There were 258 participants in the fundraiser for the Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea.
The Mariners March 5K help the church school fund its tuition assistance program or TAP.
The timing and finish line were done by Theme Runs, with the course laid out by the Key West Southernmost Runners and manned by volunteers from the Basilica School and sponsors.
Other Keys races on the horizon are the May 13 PAL 5K (go to www.ThemeRuns.com) and the May 20 Keys 100 and 50 Ultra and Relay, which goes from Key Largo to Key West.
