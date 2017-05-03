ICS Eagles advance in baseball, Hurricanes halted

An opening victory moved Island Christian School’s baseball Eagles to Tuesday’s semifinal round of the District 8-2A Tournament in Miami.
Results from the semifinal game against Miami Christian (13-3) were pending. The winner advances to Thursday’s title game at Florida Memorial University in Miami.
The Eagles opened the tournament with a 9-6 win over Colonial Christian to improve their season record to 10-7 under head coach Ian Ham.
Island Christian finished the regular home season on a solid note, beating rival Redland Christian Academy in an 11-0 home game Friday that ended early. The Eagles traveled to play Marathon High’s varsity Dolphins last Wednesday and nearly pulled out an upset win. The game went into an extra inning before Marathon scored the game-winner.
Hurricanes halted
Coral Shores High ended its baseball season Monday with a 6-2 loss to Somerset-Silver Palms Academy in the first round of the state District 8-4A Tournament.
Five starters fell ill before the game and could not take the field, Cane pitching coach Jorge Bosque said.
“Five guys out sick had a huge impact on the game,” Bosque said. Younger players had to fill the spots against a capable Somerset squad.
Senior right-hander Jose Lima turned in a strong game on the mound with 13 strikeouts, but it was not enough.
“We had five errors and didn’t hit the ball very well,” Bosque said.
Head coach Joe Joyce’s Hurricane team finishes the season with an 11-8 record and a second-place finish in the South Florida Baseball Conference. Four seniors graduate from the lineup.
Lacrosse all-district
Eight Florida Keys girls lacrosse players earned a spot on the first team of the All-District 32 honors squad announced this week.
Six Lady Cane starters for Coral Shores High, the district champion for the second straight year, won spots. Two players for Key West High’s Conchs were tapped for the first team.
Cane attackers Emily Thomson (37 goals, 31 ground balls) and Emma Upchurch (44 goals, 10 assists, 15 forced turnovers, 84 ground balls) and midfielder Mallory Hudson (18 goals, eight forced turnovers, 45 ground balls) were on the offensive side.
Coral Shores backs Jessica Goodwin (21 caused turnovers, 61 ground balls) and Paige Joyce (28 ground balls) and goalie Carolyn Barrow ( 72 saves, 48.3 percent defended) anchored the defense.
Key West midfielder Hanna McCain and defender Sabrina Lima made district first-team.
Coral Shores players tabbed for the second-team district squad were Kyrie Foote, Marissa Darrow, Gigi Matos and Delaney Hoag. Key West’s second-team picks were Kara Haughey, Nalani Diadier and Aidana Mercier.
