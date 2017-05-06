Local Sports

Baseball season over for Dolphin boys

By Katie Atkins

Too many errors contributed to the end of baseball season for Marathon High boys Tuesday.

The Class 3A team traveled to Miami for the Florida High School Athletic Association District 8 semifinal game against the Lions of Sagemont School and lost 10-0.

“It didn’t go as we had hoped,” said coach Luis Leal.

The game ended in five innings per an FHSAA mercy rule that the game end early when there is a margin of 10 runs in the score.

Clay Daniels pitched all five innings, giving up eight runs on five hits, struck out eight and walked two.

“He pitched a great game, but defensively we made too many errors and allowed Sagemont to get ahead too much,” Leal said.

The Dolphins had only two hits.

“Overall, it was a great season,” Leal said of the team’s 17-12 record. “We were happy that we hit the 17-win mark and we had many positives this year. Our pitching staff lived up to the expectations and did a great job of keeping us in games all year.”

