Lady Canes sign on with soccer, lacrosse college squads

Twice named most valuable player for Coral Shores High’s girls soccer team, senior Audrey Butler has committed to compete for Spring Hill College in Alabama.
Butler was a four-year starter for the Hurricanes, this season scoring 25 goals with 19 assists as Coral Shores posted a 16-5-1 record under head coach Pat Fazio. Butler was named the Canes’ most valuable player in her senior and junior seasons.
“Audrey is a gifted soccer player with excellent foot skills and passing ability,” Fazio said. “She’s a very competitive player and her ability to score goals is an exceptional thing to watch.”
Butler, daughter of Jack and Regina Butler, commended former Hurricane coach Arthur Paterson and Fazio for helping develop to the point where she could accept an offer from Spring Hill, an NCAA Division 2 program.
She said Paterson’s focus on “pushing me to perfect my technical skills ... made me into the player than I am, and to be able to compete at the next level.”
Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russell noted that along with Butler, graduating Lady Canes Keeley Catarineau and Haillie Paterson also have signed to compete at the college level. “That says volumes about their hard work and the effectiveness of our coaches,” Russell said.
Lacrosse commits
Two veterans from Coral Shores’ District 32 champion Lady Canes (13-2) have signed agreements to play at the college level.
Emily Thomson heads for Notre Dame College of Ohio, a Division 2 program. In her four years with Cane coaches Mark and Cindy Hall, Thomson scored 107 goals with 20 assists and 126 ground balls as an attacker. She also worked with club coach Jeff Atkins.
“The last four years have been amazing,” said Thomson, the daughter of Ross and Jenny Bell Thomson.
Mallory Hudson, a midfielder, heads to Smith College, a Division 3 program in Massachusetts.
Despite missing much of the 2016 season with an injury, Hudson still posted a varsity career with 120 ground balls, 40 goals and 12 caused turnovers. Hudson, daughter of Debi and Bill Hudson, also was the Canes’ top draw center.
“The most impressive thing about watching Mallory play is the size, speed and determination she shows while transitioning the field,” Hall said. “We will miss her sense of humor and her ability to inspire other players.”
