A no-hitter needed for baseball victory

When juniors Kyle Iarrobino and Antonio Knowles combined for a baseball no-hitter against Keys Gate Tuesday night, they kept veteran coach Ralph Henriquez’s string of never missing the state playoffs intact.
“I’ve been very blessed, but this was the toughest game we’ve ever had” to get into the playoffs, Henriquez.
The Conchs defeated Keys Gate, 1-0, in a bizarre first-round game of the District 16-5A tournament at Rex Weech Field. The victory ensured the Conchs a road game next week in the regional quarterfinals.
Key West got only one hit (by Christian Luna in the first inning) against pitcher Enzo Evangelista and scored their run in the second when the Knights misplayed a ground ball with the bases loaded.
“That’s the way we do things,” said Henriquez, whose offense has often been non-existent this season (the team has yet to hit a home run).
Iarrobono pitched into the sixth inning and struck out six. “He was hitting his locations,” Henriquez said.
Knowles stymied the Knights with a good fastball and an effective curve. “He had great spin on the ball,” Henriquez said.
The 12-14 Conchs, who had lost seven consecutive games, were more focused mentally against Keys Gate, especially on defense.
Center fielder Jason Garcia made a great catch against the outfield fence and, in the seventh, as a Knight stole third, third baseman Andrew Karch used his chest to block an errant throw from the catcher and prevent a tying run.
“It was a great, great win,” Henriquez said.
The last Key West no-hitter was thrown by Chaz Spottswood in Sarasota in 2005, the day before the Conchs won their 11th state title.
The Conchs played Gulliver Prep in the tourney title game Friday night, with the result unavailable at press time.
Comments