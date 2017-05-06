Lady Conchs head to Gulliver for regional

The Key West High softball team will get another crack at Gulliver Prep when the teams meet for the fourth time this season in the 4A Region semifinals of the state playoffs.
The game will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Gulliver in Miami. Gulliver has won two of the first three meetings, the most recent one coming in the District 16-5A tournament championship game.
The Conchs (18-4-1) advanced with a 14-0 walloping of 11-12 St. Brendan on Wednesday in a regional quarterfinal game played on the losers’ field in Miami. Gulliver, meanwhile, moved on with a 9-0 victory over Mater Lakes.
Key West scored six runs in the first inning, five in the second and three in the third. “We could have been in the 20s but we didn’t want to show them up so we stepped off the bases,” said Conch coach Jason Garcia.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
In the first inning, the Conchs got hits from Ashley Grimanelis, Nelly Branham, Raylyn Faatuai, Madison Garcia (a two-run single), Lauen Klienick, Jade Vaughn (a two-run single), Gracie Wood and Jade Castillo.
“Everybody had one hit, there were a lot of walks,” Garcia said.
In the circle, senior Kendall Snow pitched three innings, allowing no hits and striking out six. Freshman Chloe Hartle went three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.
“Our defense was superb, we made every play,” Garcia said.
