Marathon softball girls advance to Region 4 final

They were Class 3A-District 8 champions and now they have a chance to be the best in Region 4.
With what appeared to be an easy 10-0 shutout win Thursday, the Marathon High softball girls (20-4) sealed a spot in the regional championship after beating the Region 4 semifinalist Knights of Highlands Christian Academy.
The game ended in five innings per a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that the game end early when there is a margin of 10 runs in the score.
The Lady Fins had two runs in the first inning. Cecily Ozbun led off with a double and scored off a single by Hannah Child. Child scored on a single by Becca Boucher. There were six more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Leta Ricart had a bases-clearning double for three of the six runs.
Two more runs came in the third inning on a single from Ricart.
From the mount, Obzun pitched a no-hitter.
“She did not disappoint,” said coach Kevin Freeman, adding great communication between Ozbun and catcher Boucher helped with the win. “We went down in order in the fourth but Cecily came in at the top of the fifth inning and struck out the first two batters and then fielded a ground ball and threw to first for the third out. That ended the game and propelled us into the regional final game.”
The final Region 4 game will be Tuesday at Marathon High at 7 p.m. where the Lady Fins will play the Rams of John Carroll Catholic High (15-9), a team that knocked Marathon out of the playoffs last year.
“We have eight girls that were on last year’s team that lost to John Carroll and they remember that feeling. We are hoping it motivates them to practice hard these next couple of days and be ready for some revenge,” Freeman said. “We will have to play great defense and be able to get some timely hits in order to advance to the Final 4, which we believe we can do.”
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
