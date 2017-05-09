Matysik medals in three state events

Already established as the greatest distance runner in Key West High history, sophomore Nicole Matysik added to her resume by winning three medals at last weekend’s 2A track championships at IMG Stadium in Bradenton.
Matysik was second in both the mile run in 4 minutes, 57 seconds, seven seconds behind Caitlin Collier of Jacksonville Bolles; and in the two-mile run in 10 minutes, 35 seconds, five seconds behind Collier.
She was also fourth in the 800-meter run in two minutes, 15 seconds. That race was also won by Collier. who is ranked first in the country in that event. Matysik broke her own school records in the two mile and the 800.
“She’s improved so much,” said Conch assistant track coach Terence White. “She will be a nationally ranked runner.”
White, who also coaches Matysik in cross country, raves about her work ethic:
“She has improved so much this year. Her desire to work hard is unparalleled. She has intensified her workouts and has been doing weight tainin. She does all the things to stay fit — diet, sleep, cross-training.”
Also medaling for the Conchs was freshman Robert Pedroza, who was seventh in the mile in 4:25. Owen Allen also ran for Key West and just missed qualifying for a medal in the two mile. He needed to finish at least eighth but came up five seconds shy.
Coral Shores
Lily Costa of Coral Shores High in Tavernier placed 10th in the pole vault, vaulting 10 feet and just missing a medal.
